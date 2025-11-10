Is raking necessary? What's the best way to get rid of leaves?

We're past our prime when it comes to fall colors. But for many, it's peak time for yardwork.

So how should we best handle all those leaves? Do we really need to rake? Good Question.

WCCO has an answer that may buy you extra free time.

We asked a turf grass expert if it was worth it. Jon Trappe is an extension educator in Horticulture, Turf and Greenspace at the University of Minnesota.

"In general, we actually recommend people to try to mulch or return their — the tree leaves, and just mow them into the lawn, because you're basically just returning all those nutrients that those trees use to make those leaves back into your lawn," Trappe said.

He says there is an exception to the rule if leaves are piled on thick and wet.

"It can actually have some negative consequences for the lawn and actually kill some of the grass," he said.

He showed WCCO a mowed-over lawn as an ideal example.

"It's a good thing to have some leaf cover, because that's nutrients for the lawn. It also provides a little bit of habitat for insects and other organisms that are using — that are growing in the soil or in the lawn itself over winter," Trappe said.

He suggests moderation.

"A little bit is a good thing, too much can be a problem," he said.

So, for all the weekend warriors out there, less may be more.

"I think it's great because it saves time and energy as people for mowing their leaves, but it's also better for the environment." Trappe said.

When mowing over leaves this time of year, Trappe recommends lowering the blade to 2 to 3 inches.