16 Minnesota teams represented in the Gay Softball World Series

Twin Cities Steel one of hundreds of teams at Gay Softball World Series

Twin Cities Steel one of hundreds of teams at Gay Softball World Series

Twin Cities Steel one of hundreds of teams at Gay Softball World Series

MINNEAPOLIS — The Gay Softball World Series is well underway this week at several ballparks throughout the Twin Cities. More than 200 teams are here from all over the US and Canada, but Minnesota has some strong representation in this tournament.

One of the competing Minnesota teams is Twin Cities Steel.

"I've been playing on this team for 21 years," said Dan Hassett, who currently coaches the Twin Cities Steel.

In two decades, Hassett has seen this community grow dramatically.

"When I first started in the league, there was maybe 20 to 25 teams, and each year it's gotten to be a bigger thing. ... There's more people, more fields needed, more umpires needed," said Hassett.

With all that change, one thing remains the same: camaraderie.

"This league has been kind of like an extended family," said Jeff Batt, another one of the founding members of the Twin Cities Steel.

Batt holds the value in this team, not by the wins, but by the culture it creates.

"For a lot of youth who may be wanting to play but aren't maybe initially, naturally inclined," said Batt. "It gives them an opportunity to come out and play in a safe space."

Minnesota has a lot of history with the Gay Softball League. Not only have they hosted the World Series three times, but they have the largest league in the country.

"We are 52 teams strong, about 900 athletes," said Greg Fedio, the local organizing committee Executive Director of the Gay Softball World Series.

Fedio says tournament turnout speaks for itself.

"When you have a state like Minnesota that has put in protections for transgender members of our community, and is really at the forefront nationally for that movement, it really makes a world of difference for people feeling safe and welcome to come here," said Fedio.

The 52 Minnesota teams will certainly have home-field advantage because they have the biggest cheering sections.

"Everyone is just out here for the love of the game, and people just play with their heart," said Batt.

The Championship round is on Saturday at Lac Lavon Park in Burnsville.