Watch CBS News
Local News

Gateway Park opens in St. Paul, with skate park inspired by teenage friends

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two teenagers saw their vision come to life after a pitch to St. Paul city leaders.

Gateway Park opened Tuesday along the Mississippi River. It has walking paths and plenty of space for games and picnics.

10p-vo-gateway-park-wcco1jnv.jpg
CBS

There is also a skate park inspired by two friends, Theo and Luke, who presented the idea to developers when they were frustrated there weren't more places to enjoy their sport.

The park is part of the Highland Bridge development, situated where the former Ford Motor Company Twin Cities Assembly Plant once stood.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 14, 2022 / 11:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.