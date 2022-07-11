Watch CBS News
Gas prices trend down; Minnesotans paying 15 cents less per gallon than last month

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Gas prices are continuing to trend downward. Prices are down more than 30 cents nationwide in the past month, falling to $4.68 a gallon on average.

Minnesotans are paying even less, at $4.61 a gallon. That's down about 15 cents from a month ago.

The Lundberg Survey says we can thank falling oil prices. Lundberg says if oil holds steady, drivers may see prices drop another 10 to 20 cents per gallon.

The highest price nationwide is in San Francisco, at $6.14. The lowest is in Louisiana, where it's still $4.19.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 12:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

