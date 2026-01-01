Gas prices in Minnesota drop to $2.65 a gallon, could keep dropping in 2026, experts say

Minnesota drivers have something to celebrate this holiday — a price drop at the pump.

AAA says the average cost for a gallon of gas in Minnesota is about $2.65. The national average is $2.83.

What's driving down the prices? Experts say it's a mix of factors that could roll right into the new year.

"It's great, around the holiday season, with having to buy gifts and everything. You get a little break in for the pocket," Dustin Johnson said.

This time last year, the cost of fuel was just over $3.

"Hopefully, it just keeps on going down. Maybe we'll see just under $2 again, that'd be really good," Johnson said.

Experts say gas is cheaper thanks to a strong supply of cheaper oil prices. Demand often drops in winter as well.

According to GasBuddy, the entire year stayed within a 50-cent range, one of the narrowest in years. Prices peaked early and fell slowly.

"When it comes down it always seems to be just a little bit here and there, nickels and dimes. But if it's under $3, great," Mike Smith said

Experts think the cost of gas will keep falling this year, thanks to lower oil prices. That would make 2026 the fourth straight year for falling prices.