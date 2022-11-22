Garcia lifts Gophers past Cal Baptist in OT, 62-61
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — Dawson Garcia's jumper with five seconds left in overtime lifted Minnesota to a 62-61 win over California Baptist in the opening game of the SoCal Challenge, Surf Division on Monday night.
The Golden Gophers will face the winner of a tournament nightcap between Southern Illinois and UNLV in the championship Wednesday night.
Taran Armstrong drilled a 3-pointer with 1:09 left in regulation to tie the game at 53-53, but he missed a layup at the buzzer that would have given California Baptist the win. Jamison Battle missed two 3-point attempts in the final minute for Minnesota.
Joe Quintana's jumper with 1:25 left in overtime gave the Lancers a 61-58 lead, but Pharrell Payne dunked to pull Minnesota within one and, after Armstrong missed a 3 with 27 seconds left, Garcia knocked down the game-winner.
Payne came off the bench to lead Minnesota (4-1) with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Battle added 11 points and Garcia contributed 10 points.
Armstrong hit 5 of 9 from distance and finished with 24 points to lead California Baptist (3-2).
