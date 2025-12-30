Kendall Coyne Schofield scores twice, Hensley stops 31 as Frost cruise to 5-1 win over Sceptres

Kendall Coyne Schofield scored her league-leading sixth and seventh goals, Nicole Hensley shined with a 31-save outing, and the Minnesota Frost topped the Toronto Sceptres 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Katy Knoll, Britta Curl-Salemme and Grace Zumwinkle also scored for Minnesota. Taylor Heise had three assists.

Daryl Watts had the lone goal for Toronto. Elaine Chuli made 14 saves, with Raygan Kirk turning away two shots in relief in the third period.

Watts opened the scoring 4:55 into the contest when she backhanded a puck over Hensley's right shoulder on a pass into the slot from Renata Fast.

Curl-Salemme put Minnesota ahead at 12:59. With one skate behind the goal line, some feet away from the end boards, Curl-Salemme fired it in off Chuli's shoulder, who seemed to have to duck her head to not get hit by the shot.

Coyne Schofield made it a three-goal game with 4.4 seconds left in the second when her low backhand shot trickled in five-hole on Chuli, who was replaced by Kirk after the period.

Coyne Schofield added an empty-netter with 3:17 left after Toronto pulled Kirk for an extra attacker with 5:45 remaining.

With her first-period goal, Watts became the second PWHL player to have 50 career points, joining Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin (55).

