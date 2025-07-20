Friends remember man killed in Isanti County Fair crash

A man killed in an accident at a local county fair is being remembered for being a dedicated husband and hard worker.

Josh Wines, 28, was driving in a truck as part of the "Night of Destruction" event at the Isanti County Fair on Thursday. He crashed with another vehicle and had to be air-lifted to North Memorial Hospital where he later died.

"Josh's wife called me and let me know that he was in an accident," said Mike Hansen, owner of Long Shot Trucking, where Wines worked for the last year. "[He was] just a light. Never really complained about anything. He was just happy to be here."

Hansen said he talked about driving in the Isanti County Fair race for a long time.

"He was so excited. I think he spent a year getting a car ready for this race," said Hansen. "I spoke with his dad recently and he wasn't able to do the race last year, but got in this year and was super excited about it."

Not only was this race a big deal to Wines, but so was the weekend ahead.

"He worked Wednesday, Thursday was the county fair, they had planned on going, and then Friday morning they were heading out," said Hansen. Wines and his wife, Kayla, had their camper already packed and ready to head to South Dakota for their honeymoon.

A trip that never happened because of this unimaginable tragedy. Loved ones were left heartbroken.

"He's going to be missed by a lot of people. He's got a lot of friends, a lot of people that really did respect him. He was a good kid," said Hansen.