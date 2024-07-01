Friends and family remember Teigan Martin, football player killed in car crash

MAYER, Minn. — Teigan Martin was a standout player on a standout team for Mayer Lutheran High School. He landed on a Division I football scholarship at Liberty then South Florida.

Last week, he died in a car accident while back home in Minnesota. And that's got his family and his friends processing the unthinkable and leaning on faith and each other.

On a day of reflection at Mayer Lutheran High School is a group of young men who were part of the state championship football team in 2021. It's a talented group, but there is someone missing: Teigan Martin.

On Saturday, his teammates were reminded by his sister that they were the brothers he never had.

"He's watching us right now. And for the rest of your life here. He's so proud of you," Marley Martin said.

That group bonded in won his senior season, but it is what they became his friends that matters this day.

"There's always love for him," said Tyler Neitzel.

They shared a championship and they shared memories. This week, they have shared emotions.

"It's been really hard," Cade Robbins said. "It's just getting through things, I mean going through memories. The first few days it's all crying."

There is another team they are looking out for: three younger sisters to Teigan who love their older brother, the one who teased them and the one who would always protect them.

"At this point now for me, I'm trying to be there for his sisters," Neitzel said. "He's got three younger sisters and I know that they were a huge part of their life — he was — and so just try to be there for them."

Teigan will always be a part of the state championship fall of 2021, but he will not be there for those reunions in those impromptu conversations with his boys — his team.

"It's hard because we'll get together I'm sure, probably and celebrate again sometime, but it'll never be with Teigan with us," Dean Aurich, Teigan's coach, said.

There is a hole in the hardship of family that is buoyed by faith, but torn by the missing light of their lives.

"We hand you over to the Lord," Marley Martin said. "Make sure He takes the best care of you. Mom's gonna miss her little boy. And Dad's not gonna know what to do without his only son. You were everything to them and you're everything to us, Teigan."