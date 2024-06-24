Watch CBS News
1 dead in high-speed crash in Carver County, sheriff says

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

HOLLYWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Authorities say a 20-year-old man died in a crash early Monday morning southwest of the Twin Cities.

The Carver County Sheriff's Office says shortly after 5 a.m., it received a report of a crash on County Road 122 east of County Road 21 near Hollywood Township.

Upon arrival, deputies found a black 2013 BMW M5 had crashed in the north ditch of County Road 122.

The driver died at the scene and was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The sheriff's office identified the driver as Teigan John Martin of Mayer.

Investigators believe Martin had been driving eastbound on County Road 122 at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center line, entered the ditch and rolled the vehicle.

Martin had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, authorities say. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

