Friends and family mourn young mother murdered on Christmas Eve

Family and friends are mourning a young mother and long-time waitress who lost her life on Christmas Eve.

According to investigators, Tayah Ehnes-Giles' boyfriend shot and killed her at her home near Farmington, Minnesota, on her 26th birthday.

Demarco Jones now faces murder charges in this case.

Tayah Ehnes-Giles was a 8-year-long staple at The Buckboard, where she worked as a server at the Lakeville restaurant.

"She was loved by everyone. She was the baby of the building," said Dinah Osman, co-owner of The Buckboard. "She had a really nice smile, gorgeous smile."

She left a mark, not only on Osman, but also on longtime customers, like Gary and Nancy Kassa.

"It's going to be tough," said Gary Kassa.

"The last day that she was alive, it was her birthday, so I brought her a birthday cake and then another server brought in birthday cake," said Nancy Kassa. "We, all the whole bunch of us sang 'Happy Birthday' to her and had cake together, so she was really happy when she left, so that makes my heart feel good."

Ehnes-Giles' cousin, Liz Tews, said her cousin was her sounding board, helping with everything from familial squabbles to potty training tips for her kids.

"She was wiser than a 26-year-old," said Tews. "She would drop anything she could to help her friends, help her family members."

A selfless friend who loved the outdoors and her Minnesota Vikings.

Ehnes-Giles' workplace is now collecting cash donations to support a 5 and 6-year-old now left to live without their mom.

"We are going to miss her, and we are going to be strong for her, and we're going to be strong for her kid and try to help out as best as we can," said Osman.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call Minnesota's statewide hotline anytime. That number is 866-223-1111.