2 arrested in connection with shooting on University Avenue in Fridley

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting on a roadway in the northern Twin Cities metro that left a woman in critical condition.

A 38-year-old man and 37-year-old woman are in custody awaiting charges, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened Saturday night near Interstate 694 and University Avenue Northeast in Fridley, Minnesota, the sheriff's office said.

A shooter in a vehicle fired at a woman in an SUV heading north on University, according to the sheriff's office. Her car left the road and stopped near the I-694 ramp. She was taken to a hospital in critical, but stable, condition.

A girl was also in the SUV, but was not injured.