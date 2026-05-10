Woman critically injured after being shot while driving near I-694 in Fridley

Authorities are looking for the person responsible for shooting a woman while she was driving in the northern Twin Cities metro Saturday night.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of Interstate 694 and University Avenue Northeast in Fridley.

According to investigators, a woman driving an SUV was shot by someone in another vehicle while driving northbound on University Avenue Northeast. Her vehicle left the roadway, coming to a stop near the I-694 ramp.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, the sheriff's office says. A girl who was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting did not suffer any injuries.

The shooting is under investigation by the Fridley Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Anoka County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 763-427-1212.