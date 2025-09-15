5 students injured in crash involving 2 school buses in southern Minnesota

Five students are recovering after two school buses collided in Oakland Township, Minnesota, Monday afternoon, according to Heidi Venem, superintendent of Glenville-Emmons Schools.

The crash happened in the area of 890th Avenue and 170th Street, and involved a bus from Glenville and a bus from Austin, Minnesota.

Venem said five students were on the Glenville bus and "some of them" were transported to the hospital.

"All are now at home after being treated for minor injuries," she said on Monday night.

Law enforcement officers are parked next to a school bus in Oakland Township, Minnesota, that collided with another school bus on Sept. 15, 2025. WCCO

The 34-year-old driver of the Austin bus was also taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, according to CBS affiliate KIMT, which cited a news release from the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office.

KIMT said there were no students on the Austin bus at the time of the crash.

Oakland Township is around 51 miles southwest of Rochester, Minnesota.