19-year-old fatally shot in northwestern Minnesota; 4 arrested, sheriff says

A 19-year-old man is dead and four people are in custody in a shooting overnight Saturday in northwestern Minnesota.

The Becker County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called around 2:38 a.m. to West Ash Avenue in Frazee, about 10 miles southwest of Detroit Lakes, on reports of shots fired.

They arrived to learn one person had been wounded and four others had fled the scene in a black SUV.

The victim was taken to Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes, where he eventually died, the sheriff's office said.

The SUV was soon spotted about 11 miles southeast in Perham by a Ottertail County deputy, and all four passengers were arrested.

The sheriff's office is still investigating, but adds they believe this was "an isolated incident."