Watch CBS News
Wisconsin News

Wisconsin boater discovers 1887 shipwreck on coast of Lake Michigan

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Read Full Bio
Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 6 hurt in Minneapolis mass shooting, and more headlines
1 dead, 6 hurt in Minneapolis mass shooting, and more headlines 06:22

A ship that crashed on the coast of Lake Michigan nearly 140 years ago was recently discovered by a boater in Door County, Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Historical Society says the Frank D. Barker was sailing for Escanaba, Michigan in 1887 when it hit bad weather and ran off course. The crew was stranded on Spider Island, Wisconsin, and recovery efforts for the ship were unsuccessful.

Newspapers at the time listed Spider Island as the crash site, which the historical society says likely played a role in previous unsuccessful attempts to find the ship. Now it lies under 24 feet of water in Barker Shoal. 

frank-d-barker-4-photo-credit-wisconsin-historical-society.jpg
Wisconsin Historical Society

The Frank D. Barker was a two-masted 137-foot vessel designed for transporting grain from ports in Milwaukee and Chicago to Lake Ontario. When it returned west, it brought coal from Lake Erie. At the time of the wreck, the vessel was valued at $8,000, which is worth over $250,000 in modern day, the Wisconsin Historical Society says.

1937-newspaper-clipping-image-photo-credit-toronto-telegram.jpg
Wisconsin Historical Society/Toronto Telegram

The vessel was found by Matt Olson, who has found two other shipwrecks in the last two years. 

"It's an incredible feeling to come across a shipwreck of this size and in such great condition, especially knowing how long it went undetected," Olson said.

The Wisconsin Historical Society says a maritime archaeology team is working to fund an archeological survey next year to document the site. 

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue