Fourth of July parade-goers undeterred by storms in Delano

DELANO, Minn. -- The small Minnesota town of Delano is known for its big spirit.

"Delano people are the epitome of Minnesota nice," said Pam Meier, a Delano native living in St. Louis Park.

Meier and her husband Bob plan to spend the day at the downtown celebration.

"I grew up in Delano, on Third Street which used to be the parade route. Since I was 6 years old, Delano Fourth of July has been tradition and now my family comes out for it every year," said Meier.

Theirs wasn't the only patriotism on full display during a rainy July Fourth 5k.

"I didn't notice. They started to tell me, 'Dad it's raining,'" explained Nicholas Tubbs from Buffalo.

As more runners began to cross the finish line, there were downpours in Delano.

Storms led organizers to delay the start of the parade by about 30 minutes, but no one was giving up their spot along the downtown streets for a parade with a long history.

"It's the largest Fourth of July celebration in the state. It started the year before Minnesota became a state," said Meier.

By the time the Lakeville South Band made it to the corner of 2nd & Elm around noon, the rain had ended.

The Meiers are looking forward to a change of clothes before coming back to enjoy the rest of what this day offers.

"I think it's fantastic. All the softball and the carnival and baseball games. It's just a complete celebration," said Bob Meier.

A celebration that won't be complete without Tuesday night's 27-minute fireworks show. But even if the weather doesn't cooperate, this community feels complete and connected.

Delano plans to wrap up its Fourth of July celebration with a fireworks show at 10:30.