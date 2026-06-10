Fourth of July fireworks show returns to St. Paul

A public fireworks show is returning to St. Paul for Fourth of July this year.

Organizers with the St. Paul Rotary Club say the Red, White and BOOM! display will take place on Saturday, July 4 at Cathedral Hill Park.

The event starts at 6 p.m., with food trucks along Dayton Avenue. Then there will be a free concert from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. before the fireworks, which kick off at 10 p.m.

"People are excited to see public Fourth of July fireworks return to St. Paul, and we've been thrilled by the enthusiasm and support we've received," said Carolyn Will, member of the St. Paul Rotary Club and organizer of the event.

The rotary club has raised $120,000 so far, and is looking to raise another $5,000. The organization says 169 individual donors have pitched in to help cover the costs, along with several businesses.