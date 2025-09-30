4 more turkey farms in Minnesota hit by bird flu, officials report

Avian influenza has been found in flocks at four more turkey farms in Minnesota, according to animal health officials. This comes mere weeks after officials last reported the spread of the disease.

The H5N1 virus, colloquially known as bird flu, has been found in flocks at commercial turkey farms in Le Sueur, Blue Earth and Stearns counties, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health website states. More than 70,000 birds are believed to be affected.

Earlier this month, the board said it had detected the virus in a Redwood County flock. It was the first time bird flu had been detected in Minnesota since April 23.

Turkey farmers say they are hopeful a vaccine could be available in the next year or two.

Minnesota is the nation's top turkey producer, and the USDA has said turkey remains safe to eat.

A nationwide bird flu outbreak that began at the end of 2024 and spread into 2025 sent egg prices soaring and resulted in the first human death linked to the virus in the United States.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in January approved more than $1 million in state lottery money to research bird flu in wildlife. Two months later, he promised "a unified front around biosecurity and protection of our agricultural business and the health of Minnesotans."

Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 18, 2025.