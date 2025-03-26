How to watch: Gov. Walz to discuss Minnesota's plan to fight bird flu

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will share details on Wednesday about how the state is fighting the bird flu, which was recently detected in a Stearns County dairy herd.

Walz is seeking $4 million from the state budget to go to response efforts, while the University of Minnesota announced it has received a $1.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to fight H5N1.

How to Watch

When: 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 26

Where: Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul

Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul Who: Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen; State Veterinarian Dr. Brian Hoefs; Minnesota Department of Health Senior Infectious Disease Epidemiologist Malia Ireland

How to watch: You can watch live on CBS News Minnesota, on Pluto TV or in the player above

A sample of pre-pasteurized milk from the Stearns County herd was sent to the state's Department of Agriculture as part of the recently launched milk surveillance plan.

The sample tested positive for the flu, marking the first case detected since the plan started, and the state's first reported case since June 2024.

The herd is currently quarantined, according to the state's Board of Animal Health, which says the virus has less of an impact on cows than it has on poultry. The symptoms are also hard to spot in cows, with milk production loss being the most obvious sign.

U of M grant to fund flu-fighting projects

The U of M's USDA grant will go to its College of Veterinary Medicine for work on nine cooperative projects to learn more about how highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is transmitted to dairy herds, and how to mitigate its impact on public health and food security.

College officials say a new flu variant was first detected in poultry in the U.S. in 2022, and was confirmed in dairy herds last year.

It has also been detected in wild birds and several mammal species, including humans, with 68 confirmed cases to date, one of which was fatal.

"Minnesota is unique in having multiple really strong livestock and poultry industries, including turkey, swine, and dairy — and HPAI affects all of them," said U veterinary medicine professor Scott Wells. "The University of Minnesota is well-positioned to help address this challenge, with cutting-edge diagnostic capacities and experts working across industries to look at influenza from many different angles."

Minnesota's agriculture department, which says it tests milk from the state's nearly 1,600 dairy farms every month, stresses there is no threat to the public milk supply since milk sold commercially is pasteurized.

Dairy farms with infected herds are also required to discard its milk supplies.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the flu currently poses a low risk to the public.