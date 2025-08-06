Former Minnesota Vikings LB Anthony Barr announces retirement from NFL

Linebacker Anthony Barr has officially announced his retirement from the NFL, ending a 10-year career spent mostly with the Minnesota Vikings.

Barr last played in an NFL game in 2023. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, he said he is "incredibly thankful and deeply humbled by the journey this game has taken me on."

Barr was the first draft pick of the Mike Zimmer era of the Vikings. The UCLA linebacker quickly became a versatile weapon for his defensive-minded head coach, whether rushing off the edge, dropping into coverage or screaming through the A-gap in one of Zimmer's favorite blitz packages.

Barr was a four-time Pro Bowler who amassed 18.5 sacks, five interceptions and 496 solo tackles across his career.

He spent his first eight seasons in Minnesota, forming one of the league's best linebacking duos with college teammate Eric Kendricks. Barr signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent in 2022, then returned to the Vikings midseason in 2023. Minnesota was among the many teams and people he thanked in his retirement announcement.

"Thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to represent your programs," Barr said. "You gave me a platform to grow as a man, support my family, and live out my dreams. I'll forever carry the pride of these institutions with me."

Barr was also an active community member during his time in Minnesota and beyond through his Raise the Barr foundation, which aids single parents in their educational goals.

"For the past 25 years, football has been at the center of my life," Barr said. "I've dedicated myself fully to the game, and in return, it has given me more than I could've ever imagined—lifelong memories, unbreakable bonds, and a platform to grow, lead, and inspire."