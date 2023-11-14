Minnesota Vikings officially bring back linebacker Anthony Barr on practice squad

EAGAN, Minn. — A familiar face is officially back with the Minnesota Vikings.

On Tuesday, the team confirmed that veteran linebacker Anthony Barr has been signed to the practice squad.

Welcome back to Minnesota, @AnthonyBarr!



The #Vikings have officially signed LB Anthony Barr to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/BBCiAHxrK1 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 14, 2023



Barr spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Vikings and most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys, where he racked up 58 tackles and two fumble recoveries in 14 games.

The return of Barr coincides with the injury of starting linebacker Jordan Hicks, who suffered compartment syndrome after an injury on the field Sunday. The condition required hospitalization and Hicks is expected to miss at least one game.

Barr was picked ninth overall by Minnesota in the 2014 NFL Draft. He made four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances during his tenure with the Vikings.