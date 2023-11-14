Watch CBS News
Vikings

Minnesota Vikings officially bring back linebacker Anthony Barr on practice squad

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs gets shoutout from NFL's X account
Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs gets shoutout from NFL's X account 00:27

EAGAN, Minn. — A familiar face is officially back with the Minnesota Vikings.

On Tuesday, the team confirmed that veteran linebacker Anthony Barr has been signed to the practice squad.

 
Barr spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Vikings and most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys, where he racked up 58 tackles and two fumble recoveries in 14 games.

The return of Barr coincides with the injury of starting linebacker Jordan Hicks, who suffered compartment syndrome after an injury on the field Sunday. The condition required hospitalization and Hicks is expected to miss at least one game. 

Barr was picked ninth overall by Minnesota in the 2014 NFL Draft. He made four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances during his tenure with the Vikings. 

Cole Premo
social-seofeatured-minnesota.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on November 14, 2023 / 1:00 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.