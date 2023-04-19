Forest therapy helping some Minnesotans lower stress, connect with nature

MINNEAPOLIS -- For Gail Johnson, stepping off the paved path was a transformative experience.

When she was invited to a forest therapy group session, she didn't know what to expect.

Forest therapy is a practice based on forest bathing - a Japanese method that is all about immersing people in the natural environment around them to improve their overall health. Studies suggest forest bathing can significantly lower cortisol levels.

"I was incredibly stressed," Johnson recalled. But what she discovered kicked off a summer of what she called "natural interaction [she] had never done before."

She was guided by Jerad Morey, one of several people in Minnesota who are certified by the Association of Nature and Forest Therapies. Each session ends with a cup of tea made from nature, with ingredients Morey knows are safe.

In his time, Morey has worked with universities, faith groups, and corporate partners to lead hours-long sessions.

"I've heard young people call it a transformative experience that helps them to realize how important nature is in their lives," he said.

But Morey said there's also plenty you can do on your own to feel better immediately, like going for a hike or walk in nature. You can take time to stop and engage your senses, or find a "sit spot" outside that's close to home.

"You just pick the same place in a place you can get to every day and you sit in that spot for 20 minutes every day," Morey said. "You get to see how that place changes."

It's a different type of therapy rooting us in the natural world.

In addition to private events, Morey also does public events - the next one is April 23 at the River Bend Nature Center in Faribault.

If you'd like to learn more about the practice -- and connect with a local guide -- click here.