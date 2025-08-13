Forest Lake honors fallen police detective Josh Brown

A Minnesota police detective will be laid to rest on Wednesday following a special funeral procession.

The Forest Lake Police Department says detective Josh Brown died on Monday while off duty.

"He served with dedication and tenacity as a patrol officer and detective during his career," the department wrote in a Facebook post. "Detective Brown will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the whole law enforcement community."

Brown had served the city since 2017. The department did not disclose his cause of death.

Detective Josh Brown Forest Lake Police

His funeral procession passed along Forest Lake's West Broadway Avenue on Wednesday morning. The department had welcomed all to take part in Brown's honor.

"Line the route, wave a flag, or place your hand over your heart as the procession passes," the department said on Facebook. "Let's show his family and fellow officers that his service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

WCCO's Ashley Grams will have the latest on Brown's funeral starting at 4 p.m. on WCCO.



This story will be updated.