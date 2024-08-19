Forepaugh's Restaurant reopens in St. Paul after years-long renovation

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Irvine Park neighborhood of St. Paul is rejoicing. Forepaugh's — a historic and haunted restaurant — has reopened its doors after a mega renovation.

The million-dollar renovation got big fast, but it stayed true to the home.

"That was the whole mission stay true to the home. Don't do major changes, keep it with what is familiar and comfortable for people," John Sugimura said. "It's bright and clean and that was the objective of the renovation — can we make it bright, can we make it clean, can we make it current?"

A historic preservation team helped with the renovation.

"Staying absolutely true, making the heritage preservation committee very happy," Sugimura said.

Diners at Forepaugh's can expect not just an intriguing setting but great American food, with staples like the beef Wellington and miso seabass returning, paired with an inventive cocktail list featuring selections like the Oak Manhattan and the Irvine Park Swizzle.

"We wanted to keep the essence of what people have, for decades, enjoyed here, where they could comfortably sit up to the bar with somebody special to them, celebrate something that is special to them," Sugimura said.

The house was built in 1870 by Joseph Forepaugh, an industrial businessman.

"It has been residential until the late 1970s when another restaurant family — mega family — converted it from a house to a restaurant," Sugimura said.

On the new patio, patrons can enjoy a glimmering angle of the storied neighborhood.

"If you lived in the neighborhood, if you were a homeowner, resident, you'd remember family celebrations, special meals with special people. Coming out on the patio, having a nice beverage, a nosh or something like that. Really, it's like a 270-view of the park, of the neighborhood, of the governor's mansion across the street. And it really captures that deep meaning everyone enjoys about the neighborhood," Sugimura said.

They've been closed since 2019 and they've been missed.

It's a storied home filled with intrigue and layered in history, now serving up aromas, flavors and memories that make a mark.

"I think the entire team here heard, 'Thank you for saving the house. Thank you for sticking with the neighborhood. Thank you for investing in the neighborhood and thank you for bringing back the food that you've always done so well executing and freshening it up.'" Sugimura said.