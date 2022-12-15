After decades, Hutchinson's famed "Candy Cane Lane" has spread to 18 different states

HUTCHINSON, Minn. -- It's the season of giving and that has multiple meanings for a Hutchinson man. For about 20 years, Marlyn Bacon has been making decorative candy canes for his neighbors -- at least, that's how it started out. Now, the Christmas decorations have spread beyond the city.

Every December, Lincoln Avenue in Hutchinson transforms into Candy Cane Lane, and it's all because of one man.

"They know Marlyn by name at Menards," said his wife Laurie.

Two decades ago, Marlyn began making giant candy canes using tape, lights, and lot of PVC pipe.

"This is an 11-foot. We have 8-foot and 5-1/2 foot," said Laurie.

It was first a good way to meet his neighbors, and a way to pay it forward. Marlyn and Laurie don't make any money doing this. They only charge for the cost of materials. When word got out, it became more than just a neighborhood project.

Over the years Marlyn has made over 2,500 candy canes. And they've spread like Christmas cheer. They can now be found in 18 different states.

Closer to home, you'll find them in towns like Silver Lake, Glencoe, Litchfield and of course, Hutchinson, just to name a few. But this year it's become more challenging for Marlyn. Parkinson's Disease has affected his hands and his voice.

"I get frustrated with two different things. I can't do them at the same time," said Marlyn.

So he works with more breaks, not wanting to disappoint his neighbors.

"They just do, they love them," said Marlyn.

That includes the Weikle kids next door, who got four each.

Parkinson's or not, spreading Candy Cane Lane is what Marlyn loves. He's giving the gift of Christmas one giant candy cane at a time. He said as long as he can do this, he'll continue.

"That's the plan," he said.

Marlyn and Laurie will still make 250 candy canes this year. They say once you wrap a giant candy cane, wrapping presents is easy.

If someone gives them more than money than the cost of materials, they use that money to help a family in need.

The couple also gives out the "candy cane story" to recipients. It shares the meaning behind each candy cane.