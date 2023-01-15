Fmr. Rochester police officer accused of criminal sexual conduct with 16-year-old

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A former Rochester police officer has been accused of criminal sexual conduct involving a 16-year-old student.

On Friday, the Olmsted County Attorney's Office charged 22-year-old Timothy Morgenstern with third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim 16 years old while being a position of authority. He's also charged with the use of a minor in a sexual performance.

According to the criminal complaint, in September, the student reported that the two developed a relationship at a high school in Rochester where Morgenstern worked as a coach.

The two later began exchanging inappropriate messages and videos, and later had sex, according to the complaint. The alleged criminal sexual conduct occurred in May and June of last year.

Morgenstern was employed by the Rochester Police Department as a police officer at the time of the alleged crimes.

According to CBS affiliate KIMT, Morgenstern was fired by the police department on Oct. 6 after the department learned of the accusations. The police department said the alleged sex crimes occurred while he was off-duty. He was with the police department for less than a year.

All charges carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.