Fmr. Canadian police officer sentenced to 10 years for sexually abusing children in Bois Forte reservation

MINNEAPOLIS -- A former police officer in Canada has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing children at a northern Minnesota casino.

According to the federal prosecutors, 33-year-old Brady John Hillis - who is a former Ontario provincial police officer - engaged in sexual contact with victims under the age of 12. The crimes were captured on surveillance video at Fortune Bay Resort and Casino, which is on the Bois Forte Indian Reservation, on June 22, 2018.

Hillis was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Minneapolis Tuesday. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12.

The FBI and Bois Forte Police Department investigated the case.