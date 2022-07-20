Watch CBS News
Local News

Fmr. Canadian police officer sentenced to 10 years for sexually abusing children in Bois Forte reservation

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 20, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of July 20, 2022 01:13

MINNEAPOLIS -- A former police officer in Canada has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually abusing children at a northern Minnesota casino.

According to the federal prosecutors, 33-year-old Brady John Hillis - who is a former Ontario provincial police officer - engaged in sexual contact with victims under the age of 12. The crimes were captured on surveillance video at Fortune Bay Resort and Casino, which is on the Bois Forte Indian Reservation, on June 22, 2018.

Hillis was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Minneapolis Tuesday. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12.

The FBI and Bois Forte Police Department investigated the case. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 20, 2022 / 8:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.