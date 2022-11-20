Flu outbreaks in schools the worst in 5 years

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Flu season is back with a vengeance this year. Hospitalizations are up and outbreaks are closing some schools, all earlier than in years past.

"It was really backed up, we were supposed to get it like 40 minutes sooner," high school student Hal Weilandgruber said.

After waiting, Weilandgruber got his flu shot at CVS Pharmacy in St. Paul Saturday. He's a sophomore at Roseville High School where he said many of his classmates and teachers have been out sick.

"We've had like eight substitutes," he said.

This flu season is already the worst in five years when it comes to outbreaks in schools. Last week, 195 schools reported new outbreaks, double the week prior.

On Friday, Hinckley-Finlayson School District shifted to distance learning because nearly 20% of the students were out sick, its superintendent said.

"We're seeing RSV, we're seeing influenza – the influenza hit us really early this year," Dr. Todd Smith with Allina Health said.

With just 3% of the Twin Cities ICU beds available as of Friday, those needing care are sometimes forced to wait hours. Doctors encourage people to still get their flu shots, especially ahead of the holidays.

"Thirty years ago I got a really bad case of the flu once December and I said after that I'm getting the flu shot every year, I don't want to go through this again," Minneapolis resident D.R. Martin said.

Martin said he hasn't caught the flu since and hopes to continue his track record despite the rising cases around him.

"There is a lot going around and one just hopes they have the vaccinations to give you some protection then you just have to cross your fingers and hope you don't have bad luck," he said.

St. Paul Public Schools is hosting weekly flu and COVID shot clinics. Click here to learn more.