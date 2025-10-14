Why are some summer flowers still blooming this fall in Minnesota?

Orange is the primary color of fall, and mums are typically the go-to flower. But what else blooms in Minnesota each fall?

It turns out that this year, the answer is different.

Marveling a delicate pnik flower, Dr. Neil Anderson looks at crop of hollyhocks.

"Ordinarily it would bloom in July, June. This is rare, very rare for late October," he said.

This year, the Learning Garden at the University of Minnesota is teaching even the experts to expect the unexpected.

Sure, fall is known for it's hues, but this season isn't typical; seeing marigolds and petunias is pecular.

Anderson started breeding flowers in his mother's garden when he was 5 years old. Now, he teaches flower breeding and genetics at the University of Minnesota.

The late-season color pop is because "we haven't had a hard freeze way down in the low 20s that would basically kill all the annuals."

Anderson says that no matter the weather, one flower always reigns supreme this time of year: chrysanthemums.

The longlasting flowers thrive this time of year because the sun is lower.

"Chrysanthemums are what we call a 'short day, long night' plant," Anderson explained. "So that programs them to flower when those short days come along."

He says aster usually do well this time of year too. There are signs that the growing season is coming to a close, but as for planting in the spring, Anderson says a 60 to 70-degree day would be fine.

There are a few more plants that are still to bloom in November, like witch hazel shrubs. As for vegetables, Anderson, says there is still time this season to plant a few like spinach, beets and peas.