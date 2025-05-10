Flower shops are blooming ahead of mothers day, yet to feel the impacts of tariffs

Business is blooming for Minnesota flower shops ahead of Mother's Day

With Mother's Day this Sunday — floral shops are blooming with business.

Inside Cardell Floral, it's been a busy day fulfilling orders, answering calls, and making deliveries. Mother's Day is the second busiest week for Jill Lascarbeau and her team.

"It's a wonderful business to be in and bring joy to people," smiled Lescarbeau.

This year, she said all eyes have been on yellow roses for bouquets. Those roses are from South America — and could come with a higher price tag.

"It really is something we've never experienced before," she said.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend more than $3 billion on flowers alone.

Tariffs are the unexpected thorn florists did not see coming this year. Now, they are preparing for the squeeze.

"We don't know the full extent yet because we purchased roses and flowers ahead of Mother's Day," Lescarbeau said. "Things have gone up I don't know the full impact yet."

Despite the financial pressure, Lascarbeau finds peace in the petals and creating beautiful bouquets for customers.