5 rescued from garage roof during fire; no injuries

Five people were safely brought down from the roof of a garage by police during a house fire in Faribault, Minnesota, early Wednesday, according to city officials.

Police and fire crews responded to the fire at 2076 Baker Trl. at 12 a.m. An individual reported that people were trapped inside.

Officer Smith and Officer Perez with Faribault police were first on scene and found five residents had climbed out of a window and were trapped on the roof of the garage with no way of getting down, according to body camera video from Faribault police. The officers jumped into action and were able to get a truck parked next to the garage, allowing the residents to jump onto the bed of the truck moments before a propane tank exploded.

Shortly after, the fire department arrived and spent nearly four hours putting out the flames. The house suffered severe damage, per officials.

Officials say there were no injuries.

According to officials, the residents were questioned, and one stated he had been smoking and discarded a cigarette an hour before the fire. Evidence indicates the fire started in the same area as the discarded cigarette, per officials.

The fire is considered accidental, and the fire department says there is no need for further investigation.