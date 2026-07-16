Minneapolis City Council votes down drone pilot program for police department

The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday rejected a contract that would allow the police department to use drones to respond to emergencies.

Police say the no-cost, 75-day contract with Skydio, Inc. is part of an effort to improve their emergency response times in the Fourth Precinct. Currently, the median call response time in the northside is seven minutes and 48 seconds. Advocates also said it could make responding to calls safer and help clear calls when police aren't needed.

"The question before us is will this pilot help the people of Minneapolis, will it operate under Minnesota state law in Minneapolis' policies with Minneapolis retaining control of the data, and with full transparency I believe the answer is yes," Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw said.

The measure failed to pass at the City Council in a 6-6 vote.

Last week, residents packed City Hall as councilmembers considered the contract, citing concerns with higher levels of surveillance, especially in the wake of Operation Metro Surge.

Some residents criticized the company, claiming it works with the Israel Defense Force. Council members also said the company works with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. WCCO reached out to the company for comment.

"The vendor does have a documented history of having sold weapons that surveil and kill innocent people and there is literally no reason for the city of Minneapolis to contract with companies who arm entities such as ICE or Israel who have shown a disregard for life,' said Council member Robin Wonsley.

On its website, Skydio describes itself as "the largest U.S. drone manufacturer and world leader in flying robots," and "trusted by every branch of the U.S. military and by 29 allied nations."

Several other Minnesota agencies already use these drones, including in St. Paul and Minnetonka.

Note: The above video first aired on July 8, 2026.