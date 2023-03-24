Fishing company nets record number of invasive carp in Mississippi River near Winona

WINONA, Minn. – A fishing company just netted a record number of invasive carp in part of the Mighty Mississippi.

Anglers made the catch in the river near Winona earlier this week. They reeled in 39 of the fish – the most ever captured at the same time this far upstream.

CBS

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hired the anglers to help stop the carp from spreading. The fish threaten rivers by competing with native species.

The DNR plans to net more invasive carp in the Mississippi River next month.