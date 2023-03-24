Watch CBS News
Local News

Fishing company nets record number of invasive carp in Mississippi River near Winona

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of March 23, 2023
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of March 23, 2023 01:19

WINONA, Minn. – A fishing company just netted a record number of invasive carp in part of the Mighty Mississippi. 

Anglers made the catch in the river near Winona earlier this week. They reeled in 39 of the fish – the most ever captured at the same time this far upstream.  

invasive-carp-vo-8a-071021-0710t071303.jpg
CBS

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources hired the anglers to help stop the carp from spreading. The fish threaten rivers by competing with native species. 

The DNR plans to net more invasive carp in the Mississippi River next month.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 10:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.