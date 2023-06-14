Watch CBS News
Vikings

First trailer for Netflix's "Quarterback" features healthy dose of Vikings' Kirk Cousins

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins will be featured in a new Netflix documentary.

On Wednesday, the streaming platform debuted a trailer for "Quarterback," which follows Cousins, the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, and the Falcons' Marcus Mariota through the 2022-2023 season.

Quarterback | Official Trailer | Netflix by Netflix on YouTube

The trailer opens with Cousins reading a story to one of his children.

"Why does the NFL have so many rules against hitting quarterbacks?" Cousins is heard reading. "A quarterback throwing a pass is wide open for dangerous hits and injury to the quarterback can sink a team's entire season."

RELATED: "Madden 24" trailer features lowlight of Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

In the trailer, Cousins is noted for his "dad-style" attire and the iconic "Kirko Chainz" moment following the win over his old team the Washington Commanders.

"If ever I do go out of my shell, it seems to become a thing," Cousins said, laughing.

Netflix says the documentary will show what it takes to have the "toughest job in sports both on and off the field" and provides an inside look at the "biggest moments of victory and heartbreak." All three players were mic'd up for every game.

Vikings fans will probably guess what the heartbreak moment will be: Cousins throwing a checkdown pass on fourth down in the playoffs, which ultimately led to the team's first-round exit.  

Cousins, at this point, is set to hit free agency following this upcoming season unless he is given a contract extension.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

June 14, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

