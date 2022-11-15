First significant snow in Twin Cities: Preparing for winter driving

MINNEAPOLIS – The first significant snowfall can be pretty to look at, but perilous to drive in.

Law enforcement and safety experts urge caution on the roadways and slower speeds to adjust to the wintery conditions.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured spinouts, crashes and other close calls throughout Monday. Some cars veered off the roads and into ditches.

In Bloomington, the fire department there said a driver southbound on Highway 169 was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after the person's car lodged under a semi-truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol said from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., there were 322 crashes across the state. Law enforcement reminds drivers to slow down, eliminate distractions and stay a good distance away from snow plows working to clear a path.

There were 72 collisions last year involving a vehicle hitting a snow plow, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

"Especially with our first snowfall, reduce your speed and allow enough time to get to where you need to go safely," said Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol. "It's important to slow down because you have time to react. And also if you apply your brakes at 100%, going at a higher speed you'll gonna go into a lock-and-slide and lose control."

If drivers end up in a ditch, stranded and seeking help, it's important to stay in the car, which is the safest place to be, said Joe Kelly, director of Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

"We don't need any … Minnesota winter warrior heroes," Kelly said. "We need people to use their head."

Kelly also says you should let a friend, family member or co-worker know where you're going and the route you are taking to get there just in case there are issues with calling or texting.

Having these items in the trunk can be helpful to stay prepared for the worst-case scenario:

Extra clothing - gloves, hat, coats

Blankets

Cellphone charger

Water and snacks

Jumper cables

Warm layers are especially important if vehicles are out of gas or batteries die. It's not too late to winterize cars and have a mechanic check for the following:

Battery

Wipers and washer fluid

Antifreeze

Ignition system

Thermostat

Lights

Exhaust system

Flashing hazard lights

Heater

Brakes

Defroster

Oil level

Tires and air pressure – consider getting snow tires or chains

"I think Minnesotans need to be careful that we resist the tendency to be overconfident in our ability, or we underestimate Mother Nature and the impact that winter weather can have on us," Kelly said.