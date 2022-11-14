NEXT Weather Alert: Monday kicks off snowy week across Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: Monday kicks off snowy week across Minnesotaget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Monday is a NEXT Weather Alert day due to widespread snow, and the flakes will continue on and off for most of the week.
Most of the state will see intermittent snowfall each day through Thursday morning.
By Wednesday, the Twin Cities could see 1 to 3 inches on the ground, and with cold air sticking around, there won't be much melting.
South central Minnesota is under a winter weather advisory from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, and those communities could see as much as 4 inches by Wednesday.
Highs will be in the 30s through midweek, then comes a cooldown. By Friday, highs will be in the teens, and it will stay cold through the weekend.
Twin Cities seeing earnest snowfall on NEXT Weather Alert day
Our crews are finding snow-covered roads and sidewalks across the metro Monday morning.
NEXT Weather Tracker finds flakes in metro
WCCO's Pauleen Le is in the NEXT Weather Tracker Monday morning, and she's seeing flakes flying in the metro.