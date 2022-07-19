Watch CBS News
First responders camp teaches metro teens ins and outs of rescues

First responder camp in White Bear Lake
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Driving boats, riding in planes, and learning the ins and outs of helicopter rescues - may sound like an action movie, but it's a reality for some east metro kids.

WCCO went out with Ramsey County Sheriff's rescue team as a group of eager teens hit the water, too. Paw Htoo of St. Paul says, "I think it's really nice, this is a great opportunity for us."

The Learning Jet program is hosting this first responders camp - and Paw is responding well, "I like helping people so they talk about CPR so I was really interested when we talked about it ."

Tahjai Green is intrigued as well - his favorite part, "Probably seeing the fire trucks shoot the water."

The students learned about fire rescues and now they are learning about the heaviness of water rescues. Paw says, "I am really fond of them like saving people and retrieving bodies, it would definitely make families feel more at ease or better."

The camp is funded by donations from people like Steve - Steve Hurvitz of The Learning Jet helped launch the school.

"Almost all of us have eaten at a smorgasbord, this gives them a chance to taste a little of this and a little of that, and hopefully they will bite into the right product and step forward into a career path," Hurvitz said.

And they are moving forward - whether by land, firefighting, or lake.

The Learning Jet plans to host first responders camp next year as well.

