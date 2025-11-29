Christmas in Excelsior supporting local businesses

Excelsior, Minnesota, is hosting its first Christmas in Excelsior. Brick-and-mortar shops, along with roughly 40 vendors, lined up on Water Street on Saturday.

"We just love the store," said Sharon Dahlstrom, owner of Fleurish. "I am learning that it's not easy to run."

Her store is one of many that line Water Street, overlooking Lake Minnetonka.

Christmas in Excelsior was organized by the local Lions Club, hoping to draw crowds to the area and support local businesses.

"Keeping shopping local is super important to help the businesses thrive, to keep the economy alive, to keep the city alive," said Jimm Flattum, president of Excelsior Lions Club.

The vendors told WCCO they're aware people could buy goods from Walmart, the grocery store and online — but when you spend money with them, it goes the extra mile.

According to Civic Economics, $68 of every $100 you spend at locally owned businesses stays in the community, compared to $43 if you spend at a national chain.

"For them to buy it from us, we're feeding a small family, versus a big corporation," said Tana Denarvaez, who owns Ooh La La Botique. "A lot of vendors we buy from handmake their things."

"The retail world has grown. It's online, more competitive, more challenging."

Ooh La La Botieu has been in business since 1997. Now, Denarvaez is training her own daughter in the trade.

"My parents and grandma have been training me really well," said her daughter, Ava Denarvaez. "I see my mom or grandma working the cash register."

The Lions Club says Christmas in Excelsior will continue next year. They're hoping to extend the festival in 2026.