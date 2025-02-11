Workers at First Avenue, its 6 sister clubs, ratify first union contract

Workers at First Avenue vote to unionize

Workers at First Avenue vote to unionize

Workers at First Avenue vote to unionize

MINNEAPOLIS — Workers at legendary Minneapolis music venue First Avenue and its six Twin Cities sister clubs have ratified their first-ever union contract in a unanimous vote this weekend.

UNITE HERE Local 17 announced the ratification on Tuesday for 230 event and service staff at the downtown Minneapolis spots First Avenue, neighboring 7th Street Entry and Union Depot, and Fine Line. It also covers three St. Paul venues: Fitzgerald Theater, Palace Theater and Turf Club.

Union officials say the three-year contract includes "big raises, longevity pay," "improved scheduling, training and safety policies" and "protections for LGBT+ workers."

Employees first announced their intent to unionize in 2023, which management voluntarily recognized.

WCCO

Ashley Ryan, First Avenue's vice president of marketing, said in a statement Tuesday the agreement "reflects the commitment we made to these employees when we voluntarily recognized the union – ensuring we continue to be a rewarding and fun place to work, while providing the best entertainment and live music to fans."

First Avenue, now in its 55th year of operation, is one of the most hallowed music clubs in the world, due in large part to its connection to Prince, who featured it prominently in his hit 1985 movie "Purple Rain."

Originally a Greyhound bus station from 1937 to 1968, First Avenue was repurposed into a club in 1970. Its iconic exterior is now adorned with more than 400 silver stars featuring the names of artists who've taken the main stage — including a single gold star for Prince.

According to its website, UNITE HERE is a New York-based labor union representing 300,000 U.S. and Canadian workers in the "hotel, gaming, food service, manufacturing, textile, distribution, laundry, transportation and airport industries."

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Nov. 3, 2023.