Firefighters respond to multiple fires in Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. -- Firefighters in northwestern Minnesota had a lot on their plate Wednesday evening.

According to the Mahnomen Volunteer Fire Department, multiple area fire departments assisted in battling the blazes in Mahnomen County.

"Thanks to the Mahnomen ambulance crews that were on scene as well as the state patrol, MCSO and WEPD for assisting with traffic control and helping keep everyone safe. Lastly, huge thanks to our dispatchers who help us coordinate all of these resources." - Mahnomen Volunteer Fire Department

CBS affiliate KXJB reports that one of the fires spread to a home south of Mahnomen, causing extensive damage. No injuries have been reported.

The volunteer fire department posted multiple pictures on Facebook of crews working to extinguish fires.

