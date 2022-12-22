Firefighter injured in Minneapolis house fire

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Fire Department says one firefighter is injured Thursday after a fire destroyed a house.

The MFD says it responded to a report of a fire at a two-and-a-half-story residential building shortly after noon on the 2200 block of Elliot Avenue.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire on the first floor and say the fire extended all the way to the attic and burned through the roof.

All residents made it out of the house safely and were taken to a temporary shelter due to the cold weather, MFD says.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and deemed it uninhabitable before boarding up the home.

A firefighter with a shoulder injury went to the hospital for medical evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.