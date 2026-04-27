Nearly 50 firearms stolen from Wisconsin store, ATF says; suspect search ongoing

Local and federal law enforcement are investigating after nearly 50 firearms and "a large quantity of ammunition" were stolen from a sporting goods store in St. Croix County, Wisconsin, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said Friday.

The burglary happened early on Feb. 12 at Russell's Sport N'Bike in Star Prairie, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Federal officials said a suspect entered the establishment through a window.

The federal agency, in partnership with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

A photo depicting the build and frame of a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary that federal officials said happened at a sporting goods store in Star Prairie, Wisconsin, on Feb. 12, 2026. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

Information given to law enforcement must "directly lead to the successful prosecution of the individuals responsible or aid in the recovery of the stolen firearms," the federal agency said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Croix County Emergency Communications Center at 715-386-4701 or email the county's tipline.