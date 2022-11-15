Fire destroys Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson
NELSON, Minn. – A small town staple is gone after a big fire in central Minnesota.
It happened Monday morning in Nelson, just outside of Alexandria, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say several people called 911 about a fire at the Corral Saloon and Eatery.
Several fire departments worked together to put out the flames, but the business is a total loss.
Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.