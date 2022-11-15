Watch CBS News
Fire destroys Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NELSON, Minn. – A small town staple is gone after a big fire in central Minnesota.

It happened Monday morning in Nelson, just outside of Alexandria, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say several people called 911 about a fire at the Corral Saloon and Eatery.

nelson-fire.jpg
Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office

Several fire departments worked together to put out the flames, but the business is a total loss.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 10:12 PM

