Fire destroys Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson

NELSON, Minn. – A small town staple is gone after a big fire in central Minnesota.

It happened Monday morning in Nelson, just outside of Alexandria, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say several people called 911 about a fire at the Corral Saloon and Eatery.

Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office

Several fire departments worked together to put out the flames, but the business is a total loss.

Investigators are trying to figure out how the fire started.