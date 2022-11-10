Watch CBS News
Fire destroys St. Paul home, displaces 8

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Eight people are displaced Thursday afternoon after a fire destroyed a home in St. Paul.

Fire officials say they received a call just before 2:30 p.m. reporting a fire on the 200 block of Lawson Avenue East.

The aftermath of a fire on the 200 Block of Lawson Avenue East in St. Paul. CBS

The fire started outside and the wind blew the fire into the house. Firefighters evacuated a neighboring house as the wind continued to quickly spread the fire.

The St. Paul Fire Department says no one was injured and it is working to determine the cause of the fire.

