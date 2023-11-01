Fire crews battling "several garage fires" on south Minneapolis block

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department said Wednesday afternoon it is battling "several garage fires" on a single block in south Minneapolis.

The fires are on the 2600 block of Bloomington Avenue. The fire department said one nearby home was in danger of catching fire, so it was evacuated.

The department did not say what caused the fires.

