Fire crews battling "several garage fires" on south Minneapolis block

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Fire Department said Wednesday afternoon it is battling "several garage fires" on a single block in south Minneapolis.

The fires are on the 2600 block of Bloomington Avenue. The fire department said one nearby home was in danger of catching fire, so it was evacuated.

The department did not say what caused the fires. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

First published on November 1, 2023 / 12:24 PM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

