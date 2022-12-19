Watch CBS News
Fight cabin fever with these indoor winter break ideas

By Kirsten Mitchell

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – This week's upcoming blast of cold weather comes just as thousands of children and teenagers begin winter break.

"I did four days of snow removal and now it's all freezing, so not very happy," said Otsego resident David Bollaert.

He spent his Sunday escaping the cold at Mall of America with his daughter, Amanda.

"Coming to the Mall of America, it really rejuvenates you and makes you excited for Christmas," Bollaert said. "It's indoors, there's plenty to do, there's hotels and it's a great place to eat."

Families looking to get some exercise can utilize the many indoor ice rinks across the Twin Cities, which offer affordable open skate hours most days of the week, depending on its schedule.

"It's gonna get very, very cold next week, so we'll probably stay inside," said Jessie Basil.

She has two young boys, and says she will try to keep busy during the holidays.

"We like to go to the Children's Museum, the trampoline park, but mainly just like a fire at home and watch a movie," she said.

Museums, indoor playgrounds like Eagles Nest in New Brighton and the Como Park Conservatory are also popular winter escapes. Families with dogs can spend time at Brew Park, an indoor dog park in Plymouth which also offers beverages.  

10p-pkg-indoor-winter-b-wcco2irg.jpg
CBS


Other indoor activity ideas/places to check out:

  • Walker Art Center

  • Minneapolis Institute of Art

  • Mill City Museum

  • Minnesota Children's Museum

  • Science Museum of Minnesota

  • Trapped Puzzle Rooms

  • Can Can Wonderland

  • Top Golf

  • Vertical Endeavors

  • Bowling

  • Roller skating

  • Water parks

  • Trampoline parks

  • Minnesota Zoo

  • SEA LIFE aquarium

  • Midtown Global Market

Kirsten Mitchell joined the WCCO team as a reporter in November of 2021. A Saint Paul native, Kirsten is proud to tell stories in her home state. She graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (Go Gophs!) and interned at WCCO during her time there.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 10:17 PM

