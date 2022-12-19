Fight cabin fever with these indoor winter break ideas

For many, these are ideal conditions for winter fun

MINNEAPOLIS – This week's upcoming blast of cold weather comes just as thousands of children and teenagers begin winter break.

"I did four days of snow removal and now it's all freezing, so not very happy," said Otsego resident David Bollaert.

He spent his Sunday escaping the cold at Mall of America with his daughter, Amanda.

"Coming to the Mall of America, it really rejuvenates you and makes you excited for Christmas," Bollaert said. "It's indoors, there's plenty to do, there's hotels and it's a great place to eat."

Families looking to get some exercise can utilize the many indoor ice rinks across the Twin Cities, which offer affordable open skate hours most days of the week, depending on its schedule.

"It's gonna get very, very cold next week, so we'll probably stay inside," said Jessie Basil.

She has two young boys, and says she will try to keep busy during the holidays.

"We like to go to the Children's Museum, the trampoline park, but mainly just like a fire at home and watch a movie," she said.

Museums, indoor playgrounds like Eagles Nest in New Brighton and the Como Park Conservatory are also popular winter escapes. Families with dogs can spend time at Brew Park, an indoor dog park in Plymouth which also offers beverages.

Other indoor activity ideas/places to check out:

Walker Art Center

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Mill City Museum

Minnesota Children's Museum

Science Museum of Minnesota

Trapped Puzzle Rooms

Can Can Wonderland

Top Golf

Vertical Endeavors

Bowling

Roller skating

Water parks

Trampoline parks

Minnesota Zoo

SEA LIFE aquarium

Midtown Global Market