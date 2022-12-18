NEXT Weather: Arctic blast, more snow expected this week

MINNEAPOLIS -- More snow and colder temperatures are expected this week.

The WCCO NEXT Weather team is forecasting that snow will arrive just in time to affect the Monday evening commute. An inch or two is expected for most of the state, with northern Minnesota seeing a bit more.

It'll be the first of at least two snow systems before Christmas.

CBS

An arctic blast is also expected by mid- to late-week, and could feature wind chills from 20 to 40 degrees below zero.

Meanwhile, Sunday will feature sun and a high temperature of 12 degrees. Monday will be slightly warmer before colder air arrives.