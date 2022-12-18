Watch CBS News
Weather

NEXT Weather: Arctic blast, more snow expected this week

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report 03:56

MINNEAPOLIS -- More snow and colder temperatures are expected this week. 

The WCCO NEXT Weather team is forecasting that snow will arrive just in time to affect the Monday evening commute. An inch or two is expected for most of the state, with northern Minnesota seeing a bit more. 

It'll be the first of at least two snow systems before Christmas.

snapshot-51.jpg
CBS

An arctic blast is also expected by mid- to late-week, and could feature wind chills from 20 to 40 degrees below zero. 

Meanwhile, Sunday will feature sun and a high temperature of 12 degrees. Monday will be slightly warmer before colder air arrives. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 10:44 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.