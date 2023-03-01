Fernando Alvarez sentenced to 23.5 years in fatal shooting of Jahmari Rice outside Richfield school

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to over 23 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Jahmari Rice outside a Richfield school last year.

Fernando Valdez Alvarez was sentenced in Hennepin County Court Wednesday.

Alvarez admitted to shooting and killing Rice and wounding another 17-year-old. He pleaded guilty to unintentional murder and assault.

Rice, who had just transferred to South Education Center in Richfield the week prior, was shot along with two others, who ultimately survived. Rice was found lying on the sidewalk outside the school and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

Alvarez was sentenced to 180 months for second-degree unintentional murder and and 103 months for first-degree assault. The judge determined he would serve the sentences consecutively, and will get credit for 388 days he has already served.

Cortez Rice, Jahmari Rice's father, told Alvarez to "rot in hell" during his victim impact statement.

"I'm physically, mentally, and emotionally scarred for life," he added. "He's a menace to society and a monster."

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said she's hopeful the sentencing brings some closure for Rice's family.

"These two kids had full lives ahead of them but that promise was destroyed in brief flashes of anger," Moriarty said. "Our community must do more to stop this violence. We will continue to do our part by focusing resources on aggressive prosecution of these cases."

In December, another man, 20-year-old Alfredo Solis, was found guilty of assault and acquitted of all other counts - including second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting.

Rice played football at Richfield High School, and his coach said he had a lot of passion, a lot of heart, was fierce about his friends and had a big smile.