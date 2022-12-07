Alfredo Solis acquitted of murder, found guilty of assault in fatal shooting of Jahmari Rice outside Richfield school

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Alfredo Solis was found guilty of assault and acquitted of all other counts - including second-degree murder - in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice outside of a Richfield school in February.

Rice, who had just transferred to South Education Center in Richfield the week prior, was shot along with two others, who ultimately survived. Rice was found lying on the sidewalk outside the school and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

Solis, 20, and 18-year-old Fernando Alvarez were charged a few days later with three counts of second-degree murder with intent.

Witnesses told police that several students appeared to run up to Solis and Alvarez "like they were getting ready to fight." That's when either Solis or Alvarez – the charges don't specify – pulled out a gun and began firing. Witnesses reported that two or three shots were initially fired, and another two or three shots were fired after they entered a vehicle and as the victims were running away.

Solis started his jury trial at the end of November, where prosecutors added three counts of second-degree murder without intent. The jury started deliberations on Wednesday and had decided on their verdict by the evening.

Alvarez's trial is pushed back until Feb. 13.

Rice played football at Richfield High School, and his coach said he had a lot of passion, a lot of heart, was fierce about his friends and had a big smile.